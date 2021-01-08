Sober living community for women opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lydia Bethmann of Eau Claire is ready to help women take the next steps toward achieving sobriety.

Bethmann has recently opened Our Dwelling Place, a sober living community for women who are in early recovery from alcohol and or drug addiction. The program is modeled after a sober living home in St. Paul that helped Bethmann recover from her own addiction.

“There is a community of people that can help strengthen you through your recovery and hold you accountable and I cant wait to watch that unfold here,” she says. “I attribute my success in sobriety to that sober living experience. I lived there for a year and I spent that year building habits of going to 12 step groups and building a community of people who were really devoted to a life of recovery.”

Lydia Bethmann is the owner and house manager for Our Dwelling Place in Eau Claire. (WEAU)

The Eau Claire native has a full time job in social work, but she will also be the house manager at Our Dwelling Place where she will lead meetings with the women, keep them accountable and foster a community.

Our Dwelling Place can house eight women, but Bethmann is hoping to start off with just two. Women who live in the house are required to be at least 30 days sober, pay rent and are expected to participate in a 12-step program. Bethmann says an expected stay is about six months, but women can live at the home as long as they need to.

Our Dwelling Place will be the second sober living community to open in Eau Claire but it is a resource Bethmann says is needed in the city. Wisconsinites drink alcohol at a higher level than the national average and drug overdose deaths have increased over the last several years according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Our Dwelling Place is an LLC and Bethmann says she was grateful to receive a Red Letter Grant. Eventually, Bethmann hopes at least one of the beds can be funded by a scholarship so women who may not be able to afford the rent can still get help.

“My goals here are to just create a safe and comfortable place for women as they find their place in recovery,” she says.

For more information about Our Dwelling Place or to contact Lydia, visit the website.

