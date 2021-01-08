Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 7th

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of hoops action from around the area including the top three teams in the the Western Cloverbelt boys basketball standings. On the girls side, McDonell takes on Blair-Taylor and Regis faces Augusta. On the mats, Eau Claire North and Memorial battle and on the ice North faces top ranked Hudson and RAM tangles with New Richmond.

Scores can be found by clicking the here...

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

symptom relief
Relieving COVID-19 symptoms while recovering at home
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
Eau Claire
Eau Claire city/county may propose community-wide mask mandate if current mandate expires
Rep. Ron Kind Friday called for the removal of Trump and an investigation into the breach of...
Rep. Ron Kind calls for the removal of President Trump
JCap Real Estate has proposed a multi-level apartment building called The Water Street Flats.
Proposed plan for Water Street apartment buildings to be introduced to Eau Claire City Council

Latest News

Gas leak closes a local church this weekend
Coronavirus
DHS reports 3,046 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday
promoting peace
Promoting peace in Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus to rehearse virtually this spring
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered