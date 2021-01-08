Advertisement

Stimulus payments: Where are you?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of Americans may have to wait a little longer to get their stimulus payments from the federal government, because of a distribution glitch.

Intuit TurboTax says millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some people may not have received their payments at all.

One banking industry source says roughly 13 million people may have been affected.

Those most likely to be impacted used refund anticipation loans or similar products.

In those cases, stimulus payments may have been directed to a temporary bank account set up by the online tax preparation firm they used when filing their 2019 tax return.

It might also have affected some people who changed banks recently and the IRS wasn’t given their new checking account information yet.

The IRS said Friday it’s taking immediate steps to redirect payments to the correct accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

symptom relief
Relieving COVID-19 symptoms while recovering at home
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
Eau Claire
Eau Claire city/county may propose community-wide mask mandate if current mandate expires
Rep. Ron Kind Friday called for the removal of Trump and an investigation into the breach of...
Rep. Ron Kind calls for the removal of President Trump
JCap Real Estate has proposed a multi-level apartment building called The Water Street Flats.
Proposed plan for Water Street apartment buildings to be introduced to Eau Claire City Council

Latest News

Gas leak closes a local church this weekend
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Coronavirus
DHS reports 3,046 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday
promoting peace
Promoting peace in Chippewa Falls