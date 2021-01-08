Advertisement

Using more energy this year? Tips and programs to help heat your home and save money

By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -As the temperature drops, thermostats crank up.

With people spending more time at home because of the pandemic, Xcel spokesperson Chris Ouellette said they’ve seen an increase in energy use.

“I think on average our residential use has gone up about 3 to 4% over prior years for that exact reason that people are at home, they have their lights on more during the day, they’re using more power-- maybe it’s with their computers--other types of things,” Ouellette said.

Ouellette suggests updating old thermostats to programmable ones. That could save you $190 a year.

Another tip: turn on ceiling fans in your home. When they spin clockwise, they help push rising heat back down.

For those struggling, Ouellette said help is available.

“If you are having a difficult time paying your utility bill, we really do encourage you to reach out to us,” Ouellette said. “We will work with you to help you as best we can to keep you safe and warm in your homes.”

What if you’re not an Xcel customer and need help this winter?

Consider applying for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).

Tracey Schick is an economic support specialist with WHEAP in Chippewa County. She said with Wisconsin winters, this resource is critical.

“It’s really important that we are able to provide this service, so that our families, our most vulnerable families, can have a safe warm, home,” Schick said.

To get assistance through this program, there are a few requirements like an income threshold. For example, a family of four that makes less than $4,800 a month can qualify.

For more information on WHEAP and how you can apply, click HERE.

