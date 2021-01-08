Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly passes COVID-19 bill Senate GOP opposes

By Associated Press and Caroline Peterson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WMTV) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is divided on a coronavirus response bill that the state Assembly has passed but that the Senate GOP leader says his chamber opposes.

Even if the current bill were to somehow pass the full Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signaled his opposition and would likely veto the measure.

Evers and Assembly Democrats have their own proposals that Republicans don’t support.

“We offered commonsense solutions but they were rejected, so now we are left with a final proposal that leaves our biggest COVID-19 needs unmet,” said Democratic Rep. Sara Rodriguez during her first floor speech.

The Legislature hasn’t passed anything related to the pandemic since April, and recent talks between Evers and Republican leaders failed to result in a deal.

The GOP-controlled Assembly passed the bill on Thursday. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who authored the legislation, said he is still hopeful the State Senate will take up the proposal.

“For them to have a change of heart would be surprising but I guess we have to wait and see,” he said.

The bill includes 44 provisions ranging from addressing the unemployment backlog, COVID-19 liability protections for businesses, to virtual learning policies for schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

symptom relief
Relieving COVID-19 symptoms while recovering at home
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
Eau Claire
Eau Claire city/county may propose community-wide mask mandate if current mandate expires
Rep. Ron Kind Friday called for the removal of Trump and an investigation into the breach of...
Rep. Ron Kind calls for the removal of President Trump
JCap Real Estate has proposed a multi-level apartment building called The Water Street Flats.
Proposed plan for Water Street apartment buildings to be introduced to Eau Claire City Council

Latest News

Gas leak closes a local church this weekend
Coronavirus
DHS reports 3,046 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday
promoting peace
Promoting peace in Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus to rehearse virtually this spring
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered