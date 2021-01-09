Advertisement

‘Caravan Against Fascism’ calls for Sen. Ron Johnson’s resignation following Capitol chaos

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “Caravan Against Fascism” was led by local groups—including Democratic Socialists of America - Madison and Allies for Black Lives—from Madison’s Capitol Square to Sen. Ron Johnson’s local office on the city’s east side Saturday.

The caravan was organized to demand Johnson’s immediate resignation from the Senate following a violent attack on the U.S Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters Wednesday.

“In response to the attempted fascist coup by Trump supporters on [Jan. 6],” the event’s Facebook page reads, “Madison needs to say we will not stand by and let this happen without action.”

The caravan was set to begin around noon at Madison’s Capitol Square. Once at Johnson’s office, speakers were scheduled to share messages at a socially distanced rally, the event’s Facebook page indicates.

“We will leave letters demanding his immediate resignation from the US Senate for a variety of reasons, including his support of the fascist conspiracy-mongering that led to the attempted coup on [Jan. 6],” the page reads.

Johnson was one of several Republican senators who pledged to reject the presidential election results—alleging wide-spread voter fraud. Despite the allegations, Johnson did concede that Joe Biden won Wisconsin by 20,000 votes on Meet the Press.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

symptom relief
Relieving COVID-19 symptoms while recovering at home
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
Eau Claire
Eau Claire city/county may propose community-wide mask mandate if current mandate expires
Rep. Ron Kind Friday called for the removal of Trump and an investigation into the breach of...
Rep. Ron Kind calls for the removal of President Trump
JCap Real Estate has proposed a multi-level apartment building called The Water Street Flats.
Proposed plan for Water Street apartment buildings to be introduced to Eau Claire City Council

Latest News

Gas leak closes a local church this weekend
Coronavirus
DHS reports 3,046 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday
promoting peace
Promoting peace in Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus to rehearse virtually this spring
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered