CFAUSD returns to in-person learning Jan. 25

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District says all grade levels will return to in-person learning four days a week beginning Monday, January 25.

Below is the full letter sent to parents.

Dear Parents,

Given the current conditions surrounding COVID-19 activity at the County and school level, our status/risk level will allow for return to in-person settings for all grade levels in the four-day week with asynchronous Friday model as of January 25, 2021, which is being utilized currently at the elementary level. Since December 18, the County’s COVID-19 risk level has moved from Critically High to Very High and, as of the writing of this communication, to High. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that this trend will continue.

While I remain optimistic that we should be able to return to an in-person setting on the original starting date for the second semester and also remaining cognizant of the conditions in other areas of the U.S. that could potentially reach us, we need to remind everyone that our conditions could be negatively impacted in the days, weeks, and months ahead. My point is that this public health emergency remains fluid and subject to change on nearly a daily basis. We need for the Chippewa Falls area to remain diligent in helping us keep the doors open to in-person settings by utilizing mitigation measures that are appropriate in the community. We assure you that we will continue to be diligent with our mitigation measures in the school settings; however, as with many things, what occurs outside of our settings has a direct impact on what occurs within our school settings.

One bit of good news to also share with you is that all school staff members are in the 1b Tier for vaccinations against COVID-19. If the timeline with CCDPH is not significantly altered, school personnel should be able to receive those immunizations within the first two weeks of February. Those would be in the form of the Moderna vaccine and require two injections 28 days apart - with full potency reached two weeks after the second injection.

Stay tuned for information from the middle and high school regarding necessary considerations surrounding the return on January 25. As Superintendent of CFAUSD and along with many others, we are grateful that the County’s health status has reached a point that allows for the return of our middle and high schools to in-person settings as well. I continue to appreciate the efforts of our District Nurses and the CCDPH to provide us with sensible measures that allow for us to move toward normal school operations.

Again, I wish the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and others need not endure what is currently going on in the world around us…your continued support, patience, understanding, and collaboration are always appreciated.

Respectfully,

Jeff Holmes

Superintendent

