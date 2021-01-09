Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Community Chorus to rehearse virtually this spring

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Even if you don’t consider yourself a great singer, the Chippewa Valley Community Chorus might be a good way to connect with others this spring.

The chorus has been around for 30 years, and this year they will continue on with a virtual format. The group will do vocal exercises together and rehearse the music together in Zoom calls. It all leads up to a virtual performance in March where all voices will be edited together. That’s something chorus director Ryan Zettlemoyer says he can’t wait to see and hopes more people will join in this year.

Zettlemoyer Told WEAU,

“We are hoping for more people than usual because it’s the shortest commute to a rehearsal ever in the history of the world so hopefully we get even more people. Even though it’s a crazy year and even though it’s a new experience, try something joyful and crazy with us!”

The chorus will still be accepting new members for the next two weeks and will hold the first rehearsal on Tuesday, Jan. 12th. You can join by emailing chippewavalleycc@gmail.com.

