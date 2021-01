BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) -All services at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer will be cancelled Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.

The church said on its Facebook page that crews are working to fix a gas leak.

A gas line under the church cracked causing it to leak into the church.

