One person is injured after Saturday morning crash in Polk County

POLK CO., Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a Saturday morning crash where a driver hit a tree.

The accident occurred on Highway E at 155th Ave near Balsam Lake.

The State Patrol said the driver failed to take a curve which caused them to leave the road and hit a tree as well as other structures.

They believe both speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital. This accident is still under investigation.

