One person is injured after Saturday morning crash in Polk County
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
POLK CO., Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a Saturday morning crash where a driver hit a tree.
The accident occurred on Highway E at 155th Ave near Balsam Lake.
The State Patrol said the driver failed to take a curve which caused them to leave the road and hit a tree as well as other structures.
They believe both speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.
The driver was taken to the hospital. This accident is still under investigation.
