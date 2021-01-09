Advertisement

People asked to wear blue on Saturday to honor law enforcement

(FILE) (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(FILE) (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is on Saturday.

The designation on Jan. 9 each year was initiated by Concerns of Police Suriviors (C.O.P.S.) in 2015 to show support for those in local, state, and federal law enforcement officers.

“It is an honor to recognize and celebrate the men and women who devote their lives to protecting our communities,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott Blader. “On any given day, they may confront a violent armed offender, assist a victim of human trafficking, respond to a family devastated by drug addiction, or ensure that our children travel to school safely. I ask the citizens of Wisconsin to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to these heroes who protect our schools, workplaces, roads, and homes.”

Other organizations that recognize the holiday include, but are not limited to, the FBI National Academy Associates, the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Officer Down Memorial Page, Law Enforcement United, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, International Conference of Police Chaplains, National Troopers Coalition and others.

People are encouraged to show support for their law enforcement on Jan. 9, by wearing blue, taking treats to a local department, flying a blue ribbon on a car antenna or mailbox, or by thanking an officer in person.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

symptom relief
Relieving COVID-19 symptoms while recovering at home
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
Eau Claire
Eau Claire city/county may propose community-wide mask mandate if current mandate expires
Rep. Ron Kind Friday called for the removal of Trump and an investigation into the breach of...
Rep. Ron Kind calls for the removal of President Trump
JCap Real Estate has proposed a multi-level apartment building called The Water Street Flats.
Proposed plan for Water Street apartment buildings to be introduced to Eau Claire City Council

Latest News

Gas leak closes a local church this weekend
Coronavirus
DHS reports 3,046 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday
promoting peace
Promoting peace in Chippewa Falls
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus to rehearse virtually this spring
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered