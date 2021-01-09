Promoting peace in Chippewa Falls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Honking your car horn can cause conflict on the road. However, a small Chippewa Falls group is asking you to honk for the opposite cause.

Charline Myers and Larry Metzenbauer are no strangers to Chippewa Falls. Every Saturday morning, no matter the weather, they stand at the roundabout on West Rivers Street with signs and flags, promoting peace.

The group has been smaller recently because of the pandemic, however Metzenbauer and Myers have been doing this for over three years. Metzenbauer says it was Tom and Nancy Chism who started this over ten years ago. Tom was a veteran. The two say this is something they look forward to each week.

“With the chaos and all the polarizations that’s going on, it’s nice to get people to see that there is an alternative,” Metzenbauer said.

“We have a lot of fun doing this and we meet a lot of nice people. People have brought us coffee or hot chocolate, they have brought us donuts, and people are very supportive. Sometimes people walk by and say we support you,” Myer said.

Myers and Metzenbauer say anyone who wants to see more peace in the community is welcomed to join them any Saturday morning.

