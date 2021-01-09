Advertisement

Promoting peace in Chippewa Falls

promoting peace
promoting peace(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Honking your car horn can cause conflict on the road. However, a small Chippewa Falls group is asking you to honk for the opposite cause.

Charline Myers and Larry Metzenbauer are no strangers to Chippewa Falls. Every Saturday morning, no matter the weather, they stand at the roundabout on West Rivers Street with signs and flags, promoting peace.

The group has been smaller recently because of the pandemic, however Metzenbauer and Myers have been doing this for over three years. Metzenbauer says it was Tom and Nancy Chism who started this over ten years ago. Tom was a veteran. The two say this is something they look forward to each week.

“With the chaos and all the polarizations that’s going on, it’s nice to get people to see that there is an alternative,” Metzenbauer said.

“We have a lot of fun doing this and we meet a lot of nice people. People have brought us coffee or hot chocolate, they have brought us donuts, and people are very supportive. Sometimes people walk by and say we support you,” Myer said.

Myers and Metzenbauer say anyone who wants to see more peace in the community is welcomed to join them any Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

symptom relief
Relieving COVID-19 symptoms while recovering at home
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
Eau Claire
Eau Claire city/county may propose community-wide mask mandate if current mandate expires
Rep. Ron Kind Friday called for the removal of Trump and an investigation into the breach of...
Rep. Ron Kind calls for the removal of President Trump
JCap Real Estate has proposed a multi-level apartment building called The Water Street Flats.
Proposed plan for Water Street apartment buildings to be introduced to Eau Claire City Council

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
Gas leak closes a local church this weekend
Coronavirus
DHS reports 3,046 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus
Chippewa Valley Community Chorus to rehearse virtually this spring