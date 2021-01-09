Advertisement

Proposed plan for Water Street apartment buildings to be introduced to Eau Claire City Council

By Carla Rogner
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based real estate group has proposed building a multi-level apartment building on Water Street near UW-Eau Claire.

The project under development by JCap Real Estate consists of two three story buildings with 40 one and two bedroom units. The project is being called “The Water Street Flats”.

“Over the past decade we have been trying to improve on the deplorable housing conditions in student areas for students at UW-Eau Claire,” says Alex Padrnos, JCap Director of Development and Construction. “On Chippewa Street we are putting in nice, new, beautiful apartments with security cameras and sprinkler systems and all of that so we are just continuing to do what we have been doing and moving on to Water Street.”

Affordable and more diverse housing is an established need in the community according to Beth Crowell of the Housing Opportunities Commission.

“We don’t know what those rents are going to be and how affordable and accessible it will be to people in Eau Claire so we will have to see what the result is and what the city approves,” she says on whether the project would fit the goals of her committee.

Padrnos says the apartments would help to beautify the neighborhood and ensure safe, secure housing for students and other residents.

“We have had huge support in our redevelopment of the old housing stock in the Randall Park neighborhood in Randall Park and downtown,” he says.

However, not all neighbors are on board.

In October, Historic Randall Park Neighborhood Association President Lauren Lierman expressed concerns like insufficient parking and knocking down trees.

Lierman declined an interview with WEAU.

Padrnos says he and his team members have been in contact with the neighborhood over the last seven months and they have made some compromises including eliminating three and four bedroom units. He also mentions the project plan includes planting new trees, while trying to save the few in the area.

Onsite parking will be available for 75% of residents along with what Padrnos calls ample street parking.

The proposed plan will be discussed in an Eau Claire City Council meeting in February.

