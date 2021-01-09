Reading project examines issue of white privilege in Coulee Region

LA CROSSE, Wis./LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WEAU) -

The City of La Crosse’s population is about 90 percent white, but readers will soon come together to learn more about the importance of diversity.

“I’d say really the events of this last year have really shown that this country and all of us have a long way to go,” said Barry McKnight, La Crosse Public Library Programming and Engagement Coordinator and head of the regional read committee.

In an effort to raise awareness about diversity, the La Crosse Public Library is joining a collaborative regional read of Debra Irving’s book “Waking Up White”, examining white privilege and racial injustice toward people of color.

“Over the course of several months beginning in late summer through fall, there will be a number of copies of the book in the community and surrounding communities,” McKnight said. “We want to get as many people to read it as possible and then we’re going to host a number of community conversations, both book discussion as well as public programs.”

Pastor Kent Johnson from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of La Crescent recently held community discussions on the book in his community and feels the topic is more important now than ever.

“I think it’s very important for those of us who are white to hear the stories and experiences for people of color,” said Johnson. “This book was the first step to begin learning, exploring and asking what can we do to make life in our communities more adjust, safe and fair for all people.”

The La Crosse Community Foundation was also a key part in funding the project with a recently awarded $7000 grant.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is an important part our mission and purpose here for the Greater La Crosse community, so we’re excited to be the able to support projects that we know are going to have such potential for great impact to improve the quality of life here,” said Jamie Schloegel, La Crosse Community Foundation Executive Director.

“The time is right for the conversation both in the country as well as in the community,” McKnight added.

“Examining white privelege and systemic racism does its long journey and we have to start somewhere,” said Johnson.

If readers want to get a head start on the book before summer, copies can now be picked up at the library’s main branch with more coming closer to summer.

Book kits will also be available at the main branch this summer.

