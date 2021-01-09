Advertisement

DHS reports 3,046 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday

By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After a problem with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ system delayed Saturday’s report, the state says the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 3,046. The number of active cases in Wisconsin sits at 53,881.

An additional 120 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 22,326.

The state also reported 36 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 5,155.

88% of people who have had COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Saturday’s report, 5,568 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 26 making the new total of cases 4,705.

Chippewa County reports 51 more cases. and three new deaths. Its total is now at 6,227confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County had 10 new cases. The total is now 3,698.

Eau Claire County cases grew by 38, putting the total at 9,720. The county also saw three new deaths.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 98 with a new total of 10,691 confirmed COVID cases.

