Early morning fire damages home in La Crosse
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred on the southside of the city on Mormon Coulee Road.
Fire crews arrived at the home shortly after 1 a.m. and as of 10:30 a.m., they were still on scene.
One person was taken to the hospital. A firefighter was checked for injuries as well, but was released at the scene.
The La Crosse Fire Department said the home is heavily damaged. At one point firefighters were driven back from the home because of heavy fire and heat.
This fire is still under investigation at this time.
