In or out? Subcommittee mulls over vaccine distribution plan

COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A state committee looking into COVID-19 shots says it might open vaccinations to people 70 and older and limited groups of essential workers once most health care workers and nursing home residents are immunized.

Members of a state vaccine committee have agreed on slight departures from federal guidelines, which call for moving next to ages 75 and older and more types of essential workers.

However, some disagreed on whether to add group home residents and prison and jail inmates.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that a vaccine distribution subcommittee that advises the state Department of Health Services may vote Tuesday on a plan for phase 1b, the next stage of vaccination.

