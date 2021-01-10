Advertisement

Jayme Closs’ family shares public message 2 years after her safe return

By Tajma Hall
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been two years since Barron County teen, Jayme Closs returned home after being kidnapped.

Jayme’s family is sharing a message with the public, thanking people for their support.

Her aunt and current guardian, Jennifer Smith posted to Facebook a message of gratitude for Jayme’s safe return, bravery, and to the strangers who helped get her to safety.

A PUBLIC MESSAGE FROM THE FAMILY OF JAYME CLOSS IN REGARDS TO JANUARY 10: “We are very thankful for everything that...

Posted by Healing for Jayme on Saturday, January 9, 2021

She says Jayme is “doing good” and taking life day by day. Despite COVID restrictions, she says Jayme is enjoying activities like dancing.

Jayme’s story gained world wide attention back in October of 2018 after Jayme was taken from her home following her parents’ murders. She escaped after being held captive for 88 days.

The kidnapper, Jake Patterson is serving a life sentence.

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/10/21)