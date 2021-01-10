More than 34,000 active COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin according to DHS’ Sunday report

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Almost one in four COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 1,832 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 506,890. 5,630 tests came back negative.

93% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 34,028.

Fifty-two more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 22,378.

The state also reported two new deaths on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 5,157.

County Numbers

Barron County’s cases increased by 19 making the new total of cases 4,724.

Chippewa County reports 37 more cases. Its total is now at 6,264 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Dunn County had 14 new cases. The total is now 3,712.

Eau Claire County cases grew by 69, putting the total at 9,789.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 26 with a new total of 10,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

For a more complete list of COVID-19 numbers by county, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.