A round of 18 on the ‘virtual’ links

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Avid golfers looking for reprieve from the pandemic, can practice their game virtually.

Pine Meadow Golf Club runs two high-definition golf simulators open to groups of four for $35 an hour.

With around 50 courses to choose from, golfers can put, chip and drive without having to brace Wisconsin’s winter weather.

Nick Smith with the public golf club says although the indoor golfing is open year-round, tee time requests have picked up tremendously in recent weeks.

“It does bring in a lot of revenue for us that we do lose during the times when the golf course is closed,” says Smith. “People want to get out and golf a little more, it’s a good way to keep your skills up while you’re waiting for the next golf season!”

The golf simulators are open seven days a week at the club house at 10 a.m.

You can book a tee time the same way you would for a regular round of golf.

