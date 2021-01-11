Advertisement

Altoona man charged with child sex crimes

Martin Warren
Martin Warren(Eau Claire County)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -An Altoona man has been arrested after attempting to meet up with a boy who he thought was 14.

Martin Warren, 28, has been charged with use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime and child enticement.

According to the criminal complaint, a boy who Warren believed was 14 started messaging him and asking if they would be friends.

Warren started sending explicit images and texts to the alleged 14 year old.

During their conversations, the undercover officer asked if they could meet up and Warren agreed.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Warren and told him he was under arrest.

Warren was later asked for consent to search his cell phone, in which he declined.

