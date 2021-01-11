Advertisement

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin

By Kaitlyn Budrow
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the newborn girl reported missing in the Village of Albany was found dead Sunday.

According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, the child was born at home on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The father reportedly took the child from the home. Authorities started searching for the child on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The father told investigators he turned the infant over to an “unidentified third party,” and the child has not been seen since. The individual is said to be an acquaintance of the father.

Authorities say whoever took the child was reportedly driving a gray Chevrolet Equinox. They are no longer looking for that vehicle.

The DOJ says the investigation of the death is still active.

If you have any information, call the Green County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at (608)328-9400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call Green County Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-7463 or submit a tip through the Green County Crimestoppers website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: Healing for Jayme Closs - Facebook
Jayme Closs’ family shares public message 2 years after her safe return
Jeanne Hoffman believes she contracted COVID-19 while teaching in-person in the Kenosha Unified...
Wis. teacher says she caught COVID-19 in classroom, leading to husband’s death
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
‘Caravan Against Fascism’ calls for Sen. Ron Johnson’s resignation following Capitol chaos

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus...
Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can’t be priests
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
You can win a trip worth $4,000 for your family and all you have to do is get outside and walk.
Win a vacation through community walking challenge
Virtual Golfing (1/10/21)
Virtual Golfing (1/10/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (1/10/21)