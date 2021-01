EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Sunshine Awards to Dr. Mark McCarthy, Jane Hutchens, Amy Furchtenicht, Jessica Meek, Marlene Skaar and everyone at Black River Memorial Hospital. Last November, during this difficult time, I had to have knee surgery and they were great.

Kathy Ganong

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.