Easy Economical Meals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares two recipes that are easy and economical.

EASY ASIAN STIR FRY

3/4 cup prepared stir-fry sauce

1 package (16 ounces) frozen Asian vegetable blend (such as broccoli, carrots and sugar snap peas)

1/4 cup water

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons sesame seeds (optional)

COOKING:

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Place beef and 1/4 cup stir-fry sauce in food-safe plastic bag; turn beef to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot; add vegetables and water. Cover and cook 7 to 8 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove vegetables; keep warm.

Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef and garlic; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining oil, beef and garlic.

Return vegetables and beef to skillet. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup stir-fry sauce; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.

------

EASY BAKED BEEF, BEAN AND CORN QUESADILLAS

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

Salt and pepper

1 cup prepared salsa

1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed, drained

1/2 cup frozen corn, defrosted, drained well

8 small flour tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)

3/4 cup shredded reduced fat Cheddar cheese or Mexican cheese blend

COOKING:

Heat oven to 400°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings; season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Stir in salsa, beans and corn; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until thickened and heated through.

Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange 4 tortillas on baking sheet, overlapping slightly, if necessary. Sprinkle 1/2 of cheese evenly over tortillas. Spoon beef mixture evenly over cheese; top with remaining cheese and tortillas. Spray top tortillas with cooking spray.

Bake in 400°F oven 11 to 13 minutes or until quesadillas are lightly browned and edges are crisp. Cut into wedges to serve.

=

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.