Advertisement

Easy Economical Meals

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares two recipes that are easy and economical.

EASY ASIAN STIR FRY

3/4 cup prepared stir-fry sauce

1 package (16 ounces) frozen Asian vegetable blend (such as broccoli, carrots and sugar snap peas)

1/4 cup water

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons sesame seeds (optional)

COOKING:

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Place beef and 1/4 cup stir-fry sauce in food-safe plastic bag; turn beef to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot; add vegetables and water. Cover and cook 7 to 8 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove vegetables; keep warm.

Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef and garlic; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining oil, beef and garlic.

Return vegetables and beef to skillet. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup stir-fry sauce; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.

------

EASY BAKED BEEF, BEAN AND CORN QUESADILLAS

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

Salt and pepper

1 cup prepared salsa

1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed, drained

1/2 cup frozen corn, defrosted, drained well

8 small flour tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)

3/4 cup shredded reduced fat Cheddar cheese or Mexican cheese blend

COOKING:

Heat oven to 400°F. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings; season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Stir in salsa, beans and corn; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until thickened and heated through.

Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Arrange 4 tortillas on baking sheet, overlapping slightly, if necessary. Sprinkle 1/2 of cheese evenly over tortillas. Spoon beef mixture evenly over cheese; top with remaining cheese and tortillas. Spray top tortillas with cooking spray.

Bake in 400°F oven 11 to 13 minutes or until quesadillas are lightly browned and edges are crisp. Cut into wedges to serve.

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

=

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Martin Warren
Altoona man charged with child sex crimes
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Eau Claire resident receives random act of kindess from a stranger Christmas Day while waiting...
Eau Claire couple pays it forward this holiday with random act of kindness
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Chocolate-Parmesan Pecan Clusters
Harvest of the Month-Turnips
(WEAU)
‘Sofas for Service’ receives wave of donations ahead of Christmas to better serve struggling area veterans