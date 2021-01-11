Eau Claire woman pleaded guilty to stealing from local organizations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from local organizations.

Online court records show 36-year-old Christine Busse pleaded guilty on Friday to two of the charges against her. Busse was accused of stealing nearly $33,000 while serving as the treasurer of the Sam Davey Elementary PTA and the Boy Scout and Girl Scout Troops.

The judge placed her on a 36 month deferred acceptance agreement with conditions.

If Busse is successful at the end of the three years, one count will be dismissed and the other count will be reduced to misdemeanor theft.

She was also ordered to community service and to pay back the money.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.