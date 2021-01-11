Advertisement

Eau Claire woman pleaded guilty to stealing from local organizations

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from local organizations.

Online court records show 36-year-old Christine Busse pleaded guilty on Friday to two of the charges against her. Busse was accused of stealing nearly $33,000 while serving as the treasurer of the Sam Davey Elementary PTA and the Boy Scout and Girl Scout Troops.

The judge placed her on a 36 month deferred acceptance agreement with conditions.

If Busse is successful at the end of the three years, one count will be dismissed and the other count will be reduced to misdemeanor theft.

She was also ordered to community service and to pay back the money.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Martin Warren
Altoona man charged with child sex crimes
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Officials responded to the incident Tuesday morning.
Truck goes through ice in Rice Lake
An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Wanted Eau Claire man arrested Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (1/12/21)
The city, county and health department are proposing an ordinance that would take effect only...
Eau Claire County considers mask mandate