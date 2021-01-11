Advertisement

JEN DOYLE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

This person is an unbelievable, loving, and sometimes I believe, a superhero too. She is a mother of five beautiful girls, has a disabled vet that she is a caregiver for, and she has livestock that she somehow finds time to help me with. If someone has a problem, a small concern, or if you have a heavy heart, she drops everything to be there for you. I could go on and on and on, but I will stop here. This woman is my wife, my friend, and my soulmate. She is the most selfless person that I know and has the patience of a saint. I wish I could give her so much more, but this will redden her cheeks and put a smile on her face. She deserves the Sunshine Award!

Heith Doyle

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

