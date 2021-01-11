EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate our grandson, Jevin Stangel, for the Sunshine Award. Jevin is a very caring and compassionate person. He’s always helping us with a smile and a lot of love, whether it is putting screens or storm windows on, trimming trees, lifting and moving heavy objects, or running errands for us. During this time of COVID if we need anything, all we have to do is call him and he will get us anything we need. I would like to nominate Jevin to show our appreciation.

Nancy Stangel

