JONELL BENNIN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST
Jonell Bennin is one of the best bosses! She is a kind, funny, open minded, and keeps her cool no matter what the situation. She started as a food service director at Osseo - Fairchild School District. During the past year we have dealt with COVID, people being on quarantine, and we have also had people retire. Jonell has always found the time to make sure the high school and the elementary school were running smoothly. We can honestly say she is not just our boss, she’s our friend. Thank you for all you do, Jonell.

From your wonderful staff at Osseo-Fairchild Food Service

