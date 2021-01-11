EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kathryn Schiefelbein for the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Schiefelbein, known as Kit, is an amazing principal at Meadowview Elementary. She is motivating, extremely helpful, so engaged with the students and staff, caring of others, inspiring during this difficult time, knowledgeable in the education field, and so much more. She turns every negative into a positive. Kit is an amazing role-model that makes me enjoy going to work each day.

Rachel Knasinski

