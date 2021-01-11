Advertisement

KATHRYN SCHIEFELBEIN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kathryn Schiefelbein for the Sunshine Award.  Mrs. Schiefelbein, known as Kit, is an amazing principal at Meadowview Elementary.  She is motivating, extremely helpful, so engaged with the students and staff, caring of others, inspiring during this difficult time, knowledgeable in the education field, and so much more.  She turns every negative into a positive.  Kit is an amazing role-model that makes me enjoy going to work each day.

Rachel Knasinski

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Martin Warren
Altoona man charged with child sex crimes
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Easy Economical Meals
JONELL BENNIN
AMANDA BALL
TARA MAE FLEISHAUER