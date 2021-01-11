Mayo Clinic Health System donates grant money to area organizations to advance racial equity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Four local organizations were granted money thanks to Mayo Clinic Health System’s new grant that works to advance racial equity in the northwest Wisconsin region.

The organization’s selected to receive the funding include, Inclusa, LGBT Plus Community Center of the Chippewa Valley, Embrace Services Incorporated, and the Chippewa Falls Public Library.

The funding for these grants comes from Mayo’s newly established “Everybody in Fund for Change”

Last summer, Mayo Clinic staff contributed nearly $89,000 to support efforts to advance racial equity.

