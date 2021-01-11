Monday, January 11: Fewer than 1,500 new coronavirus cases identified; under 5,500 tests

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY) – With 50% of Wisconsin’s population tested at least once for the coronavirus, the number of people getting tested for the first time is small. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services received fewer than 5,500 results (5,454) from people being tested or testing positive for the first time. The state identified 1,456 new cases, which is 26.7% of those tests, with the remaining 3,998 showing negative. New cases were identified in 65 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

This is 23rd time in the last 30 days the state received less than 10,000 test results and the fifth time less than 1,500 were positive. Wisconsin is averaging 2,915 cases a day over the past 7 days, a slight increase from 2,908.

In western Wisconsin, Eau Claire County sees and increase of 20 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the overall total to 9,809. Chippewa County has 31 new cases with 6,295 total cases. According to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage, a 64th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19. La Crosse County is up 61 new cases for an overall total of 10,778, while Dunn County is up 4 new cases for a total of 3,716.

The state reported 5 deaths, the second day in a row it was in single digits, though we caution death tallies are typically lower on Sundays and Mondays than other days of the week. Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll crept up to 5,162. It’s the 9th time the count was in the single digits in the past 30 days. The 7-day average held steady at 40 deaths per day.

The deaths were reported in Lafayette, Sauk, Shawano, Vilas and Wood counties.

Wisconsin is getting ready to move on to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. In a statement, the Department of Health Services announced police officers and firefighters will be eligible for vaccinations starting next Monday, Jan. 18 (related story here) as a start to Phase 1B. Some EMS workers have been vaccinated under the definition of front line health care worker in Phase 1A.

Gov. Tony Evers said a committee that advises the DHS will make recommendations for who else is eligible for the next phase and release them for public comments this Wednesday (see related story). He’s asked the federal government to increase its distribution of doses to Wisconsin.

So far, a total 2,914,080 people have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, which is equivalent to 50.05% of Wisconsin’s population. The DHS says 2,405,734 tested negative.

Of the 508,346 who tested positive, 1.02% have died -- a death rate that’s held steady for 6 days after rising; 93.4% (474,830) are considered recovered; and 5.6% (28,218) are still active cases, meaning it’s been less than 30 days since they were diagnosed or noticed symptoms and haven’t been medically cleared.

Hospitalizations

The DHS reported 56 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period. The 7-day average edged up to 122 patients a day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported there were 999 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state Sunday. That was the first time that figure was below 1,000 since October 13, when there were 959 COVID-19 patients.

Out of the 999 patients, the WHA says 219 of them are in intensive care. Both numbers have decreased for the past three days. The numbers take deaths, discharges and new admissions into account.

The alternate care facility at State Fair Park again wasn’t treating any overflow patients for hospitals in the state, but Monday there were three people receiving Bamlanivimab infusion therapy there on an outpatient basis.

Hospital Readiness

In Sunday’s update, the latest available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 261 ICU beds (17.80%) and 2,303 of all types of medical beds (20.61%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals had 10 ICU beds (9.61%) and 92 medical beds total (10.78%) open among them for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 32 ICU beds (15.45%) and 227 of all medical beds (23.74%) open for people in seven counties.

We’ll get updated figures from the WHA later Monday afternoon.

Testing

In addition to the official daily numbers, the DHS reports results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By these measures, the DHS received 15,136 results Saturday, including 1,470 that were positive, and the 7-day positivity rate declined for a fourth day and is now 10.3%. These results are very preliminary and always at least a day behind the official DHS daily summary; they include negative tests undergoing further review and take about two weeks to finalize. We emphasize that reporting one result per person rather than multiple tests is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Wisconsin has also launched a COVID-19 vaccine data page that tracks the number of shots given out and shipped to the state. TRACK STATEWIDE VACCINE DATA HERE: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm

MONDAY’S CASE UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,382 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,054 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,724 cases (+19) (58 deaths)

Bayfield - 967 cases (+7 ) (18 deaths)

Brown – 27,535 cases (+69) (168 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,086 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,033 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 4,900 cases (+24) (37 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,264 cases (+37) (70 deaths)

Clark – 2,917 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Columbia – 4,459 cases (+14) (33 deaths)

Crawford – 1,594 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Dane – 35,391 cases (+202) (211 deaths)

Dodge – 10,700 cases (+24) (126 deaths)

Door – 2,168 cases (+10) (15 deaths)

Douglas – 3,263 cases (+9) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 3,712 cases (+14) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,789 cases (+69) (87 deaths)

Florence - 408 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 10,961 cases (+48) (71 deaths)

Forest - 886 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,260 cases (+12) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,455 cases (+11) (10 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,425 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,728 cases (+5) (8 deaths)

Iron - 434 cases (18 deaths)

Jackson - 2,467 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,033 cases (+33) (60 deaths)

Juneau - 2,675 cases (+18) (11 deaths)

Kenosha – 13,104 cases (+35) (241 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,172 cases (+6) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 10,717 cases (+26) (63 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,290 cases (+15) (6 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 1,840 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,643 cases (+10) (49 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,461 cases (+37) (55 deaths)

Marathon – 12,527 cases (+35) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 3,682 cases (+14) (51 deaths)

Marquette – 1,195 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Menominee - 749 cases (10 deaths)

Milwaukee – 88,939 (+291) (995 deaths)

Monroe – 3,694 cases (+19) (25 deaths)

Oconto – 3,968 cases (+33) (41 deaths)

Oneida - 2,944 cases (+21) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 17,097 cases (+91) (164 deaths)

Ozaukee - 6,713 cases (+25) (58 deaths)

Pepin – 721 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,111 cases (+22) (30 deaths)

Polk – 3,269 cases (+12) (29 deaths)

Portage – 5,809 cases (+23) (54 deaths)

Price – 981 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Racine – 18,597 cases (+42) (268 deaths)

Richland - 1,169 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Rock – 12,797 cases (+33) (122 deaths)

Rusk - 1,158 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,742 cases (+38) (32 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,293 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,315 cases (+6) (61 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 11,842 cases (+31) (96 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,688 cases (+28) (32 deaths)

Taylor - 1,649 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,113 cases (+11) (30 deaths)

Vernon – 1,631 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Vilas - 1,718 cases (+15) (28 deaths) (+1)

Walworth – 8,093 cases (+42) (105 deaths)

Washburn – 1,097 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,402 cases (+34) (103 deaths)

Waukesha – 36,362 cases (+72) (373 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,314 cases (+13) (100 deaths)

Waushara – 1,963 cases (+10) (20 deaths)

Winnebago – 15,698 cases (+38) (159 deaths)

Wood – 5,953 cases (+15) (55 deaths) (+1)

