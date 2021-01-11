Name of victim released in La Crosse fatal fire
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -An area fire department releases the name of the person who died in a weekend fire as well as the cause of the fire.
Firefighters say an old torch heater is what caused a fatal house fire in La Crosse during the weekend.
The victim is identified as Stanley Koziara.
The La Crosse Fire Department says the fire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Mormon Coulee Road.
Firefighters say the torch heater causing the fire was from the 1950s and had been repaired several times.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.