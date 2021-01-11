Advertisement

Name of victim released in La Crosse fatal fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -An area fire department releases the name of the person who died in a weekend fire as well as the cause of the fire.

Firefighters say an old torch heater is what caused a fatal house fire in La Crosse during the weekend.

The victim is identified as Stanley Koziara.

The La Crosse Fire Department says the fire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Mormon Coulee Road.

Firefighters say the torch heater causing the fire was from the 1950s and had been repaired several times.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Martin Warren
Altoona man charged with child sex crimes
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Officials responded to the incident Tuesday morning.
Truck goes through ice in Rice Lake
An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Wanted Eau Claire man arrested Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (1/12/21)
The city, county and health department are proposing an ordinance that would take effect only...
Eau Claire County considers mask mandate