Advertisement

Need stamps in Detroit? Go to Aretha Franklin post office

You’ve got to ‘Think’ where you’re going to get your postage
President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died...
President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018. The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue.(Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The Queen of Soul will forever be remembered at a Detroit post office.

President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018.

“No matter where life took her, Aretha never forgot about her hometown of Detroit,” said U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Detroit-area Democrat who sponsored the bill. “Renaming this facility after her is a small gesture of gratitude for her countless contributions to Detroit and the United States.

The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue. It’s not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that’s also named for Franklin.

Many supporters hope the Postal Service eventually issues a stamp to honor Franklin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Martin Warren
Altoona man charged with child sex crimes
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
Fencing has been erected at the U.S. Capitol, site of a riot on Wednesday.
The Latest: Report says FBI warned of plans for the Capitol assault
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Deputy killed by fleeing driver before retirement