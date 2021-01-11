EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Nichole Braaten for the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Braaten has been amazing during this time of virtual learning. My daughter, Claire, loves getting her little notes in the mail. Mrs. Braaten just has a way of connecting with her students and parents. Her love of the teaching profession shows and she will certainly be remembered as one of those pivotal teachers in Claire’s life who helped her through one of the most challenging times she has faced.

Jennifer and Claire Gwiazda

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.