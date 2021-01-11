Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin requests activation of Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccination

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Monday, the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin sent a letter to Department of Health Services Secretary Designee Andrea Palm requesting the immediate activation of Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the letter, the Society says pharmacies serve as a crucial asset and partner in the fight against COVID-19 and providing more flexibility to pharmacies to provide vaccinations is a necessary next step to have a more efficient dissemination of the vaccine.

