Police and firefighters will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

Despite excitement about the vaccine being rolled out, the state’s still only in the initial phase, 1A. That means only priority groups can get vaccinated right now according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Police officers and firefighters across Wisconsin will soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday that police and fire personnel will be eligible for the vaccine starting next Monday, which will begin the first step into Phase 1B for Wisconsin.

The state has been vaccinating the 1A population since mid December which included frontline health care workers and residents of long term care facilities.

In a letter made public, Gov. Tony Evers estimates that members of the general public won’t be vaccinated until June.

