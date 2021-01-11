Advertisement

TARA MAE FLEISHAUER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Jan. 11, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Tara Mae Fleishauer a Sunshine Award.  Tara’s journey in life is full of positivity and love, truth and honesty, compassion and unity, understanding and encouragement.  She has a world changing approach.  She is a light worker bringing warmth wherever she goes and a great mother and true friend that lifts you up and pushes you to be your best!  I appreciate her so much.

Justin Woodrich

