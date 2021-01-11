Whitehall Fire Department donates iPad to local long-term care facility

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of long-term care facility residents can now see their family members thanks to the Whitehall Fire Department.

The volunteer department recently donated a new iPad to Gundersen Tri-County Hospital’s long-term care facility. Residents can use the device to communicate with family and friends since visitors are not permitted in the facility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We talked with some of the staff and the number one thing that kept coming up is if there was a gift that would allow them to keep talking with their family and friends,” Whitehall Fire Chief Jeremiah Pientok said.

Gundersen Tri-County Hospital’s CEO, Joni Olson, said the gift was more than a nice gesture. It’ll improved the residents’ health.

“To be able to see their families and loved ones and not only hear their voices on the phone but see their faces at the same time, see familiar surroundings, see their facial gestures, that’s a big part of their health and well being,” she said.

Olson also said the donation’s even sweeter as firefighters gave the hospital the iPad during the holiday season when there are many worthy causes.

“This gift to come to our residents in a long-term care center, what a wonderful gesture and what a great community-minded gift to donate,” she said.

Whitehall volunteer firefighters usually donate each holiday season to the long-term care facility. Pientok said while they typically go buy and deliver the gifts. It was nice to do something this year even though they can’t deliver the gifts in person.

