Win a vacation through community walking challenge

You can win a trip worth $4,000 for your family and all you have to do is get outside and walk.
You can win a trip worth $4,000 for your family and all you have to do is get outside and walk.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BALDWIN, Wis. (WEAU) - The winter months can be difficult so if you need some motivation to get walking, Western Wisconsin Health has just the thing you need. You can win a trip worth $4,000 for your family and all you have to do is get outside and walk.

Western Wisconsin Health is challenging you and your family to get in the recommended 10,000 steps per day and win some big prizes for your family. You can walk anywhere you want and whenever you have time throughout the day.

Starting Monday and each day for the next 8 weeks, start walking and keep track of your steps and then submit your totals each week to Western Wisconsin Health. The goal is to get 10,000 steps but even if you don’t hit that mark, organizers are just hoping you get more steps then you normally would.

Each week you will also receive an email that will feature Healthy Hank somewhere in the world and you will have to figure out where he is at. The challenge is for anyone five years old and up and costs $5 a person to join in.

“We are just really encouraging people to move and to move with their family, having their kids involved, grandma and grandpa involved, it can be anyone,” said Natasha Ward, the director of community health at Western Wisconsin Health. “And they are just all working together, and I think that is what is really the best part because in order to see more physical activity we do need to see it happen throughout the family.”

If you submit your step totals on time, you can win prizes weekly and be eligible for the grand prize of a $4000 travel voucher to anywhere you choose.

Click here to sign up for community walking challenge.

