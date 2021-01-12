2 arrested after theft of construction trailer, one on the run

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been arrested in connection to the theft of a construction trailer in Barron County. Officials say a third suspect is on the run.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Zachary Sexton, 37, and Quinlan Thomas, 56, have both been arrested but David Halestine is believed to be on the run with several warrants for his arrest.

Officials have been working on a case of theft involving a construction trailer with over $40,000 worth of equipment inside.

Law enforcement were able to recover the trailer on Jan. 8 but none of the contents were inside. On Jan. 11, a search warrant was signed for an area near Ridgeland. Sexton was at the scene and arrested and taken to the Barron County Jail.

The same day, two other search warrants were signed for a Chetek residence and a trailer. All of the stolen equipment was recovered and the incident is still under investigation.

Officials say if you or anyone you know has information about the location of Halestine, should contact the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

