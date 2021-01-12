Advertisement

Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission presentation

Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City council listened to a presentation to lend support to create an independent Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission on Monday night.

An effort to expand passenger rail service into western Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley along the I-94 corridor from St. Paul, Minnesota would run on the Union-Pacific line with a round-trip rail service four times daily.

A resolution supporting the creation of the Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission will be taken up during Tuesday’s council meeting.

