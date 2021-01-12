Coronavirus update for January 12, 2021: 2,790 new cases in Wisconsin, 49 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY) – Wisconsin received mixed news Tuesday in its efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,790 new cases, 49 more deaths, and 149 new hospitalizations -- all significantly higher than the last few days. But these numbers are lower than one week ago, and the 7-day averages for these metrics all fell.

The DHS received 6,636 results for people who were tested for the coronavirus -- or tested positive -- for the first time. Tuesday marked the third day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases. The remaining 3,846 tests were negative. The 7-day average fell from 2,915 to 2,826 cases per day.

In western Wisconsin, there are 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County bringing the overall total to 9,856. Chippewa County sees an increase of 48 new cases for a total of 6,343. Dunn County has 18 new cases for a total of 3,734 while La Crosse County has 42 new cases and one new death for an overall total of 10,817.

Tuesday’s positive tests represented 42% of these tests. As we’ve reported, more than half of Wisconsin’s population has been tested at least once, and the state is receiving fewer results for these first-timers (the state has only had more than 10,000 results in a day six times in the last 30 days). We expect preliminary numbers on Wednesday for how many tests were received for people who’ve been tested before.

Wisconsin also added 49 people to COVID-19′s death toll, which is now 5,211. Wisconsin added 1,015 COVID-19 deaths in the past 30 days, but the 7-day average fell from 40 to 33 cases per day, helped by the fact a day with 95 deaths eight days ago is no longer counted in that average. The death rate has been 1.02% for 7 days.

The deaths were in 25 counties: Brown (3), Calumet, Dane (3), Dodge, Eau Claire, Iron, Jefferson, Kenosha (2), Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lincoln, Marathon (2), Milwaukee (7), Monroe, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock (3), Shawano, Trempealeau, Walworth, Washington (2), Waukesha (3), Waushara (3), Winnebago (4) and Wood (5). Milwaukee became the first county to have more than 1,000 deaths. Death counts were revised in Fond du Lac and Sauk counties.

County-by-county cases and deaths are listed later in this article.

The state says 477,460 people who tested positive for the coronavirus are now considered recovered, even if they have lingering symptoms. That’s 93.4% of all known cases. There are 28,304 people (5.5%) who are considered active, meaning they were diagnosed or noticed symptoms in the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. To date, 2,920,716 people have been tested for the coronavirus since the first case on February 5, 2020.

In addition to the official daily numbers, the DHS reports results for people tested multiple times*, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By these measures, the DHS received 13,085 results Monday, including 1,301 that were positive, and the 7-day positivity rate declined for a sixth straight day and is down to 9.7% (see explanation below).

Hospitalizations

The DHS reported 149 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period, more than the last 2 days combined. However, the 7-day average fell from 122 to 112 hospitalizations per day, as we had more than 200 hospitalizations eight days ago and it fell out of the 7-day range.

We’ll have updated figures from the WHA later Tuesday afternoon, but the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported there were 1,017 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state Monday, 18 more than Sunday when it reached a 3-month low, but 105 fewer than a week ago. The WHA says 221 of these patients are in intensive care units. Daily changes in hospitalizations take deaths, discharges and new admissions into account.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals were treating 76 COVID-19 patients, including 7 in ICU.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals were treating 99 COVID-19 patients, with 28 in ICU.

On Tuesday, the alternate care facility at State Fair Park again wasn’t treating any overflow patients for hospitals in the state and it wasn’t providing any outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA also reported Monday 296 ICU beds (20.2%) and 2,182 of all types of medical beds (19.5%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The Fox Valley region had 23 ICU beds (22.1%) and 92 medical beds total (15.2%) open among them for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region had 27 ICU beds (13.0%) and 199 of all medical beds (20.8%) open for people in seven counties.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Wisconsin is getting ready to move on to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. In a statement this week, the Department of Health Services announced police officers and firefighters will be eligible for vaccinations starting next Monday, Jan. 18 (related story here) as a start to Phase 1B. Some EMS workers have been vaccinated under the definition of frontline health care worker in Phase 1A.

Gov. Tony Evers said a committee that advises the DHS will make recommendations for who else is eligible for the next phase and release them for public comments this Wednesday (see related story). He’s asked the federal government to increase its distribution of doses to Wisconsin.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,401 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,062 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 4,760 cases (+23) (58 deaths)

Bayfield - 979 cases (+5 ) (18 deaths)

Brown – 27,703 cases (+161) (171 deaths) (+3)

Buffalo – 1,101 cases (+9) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,044 cases (+5) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 4,929 cases (+11) (38 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 6,343 cases (+48) (70 deaths)

Clark – 2,936 cases (+12) (54 deaths)

Columbia – 4,491 cases (+16) (33 deaths)

Crawford – 1,600 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Dane – 35,633 cases (+107) (214 deaths) (+3)

Dodge – 10,753 cases (+29) (127 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,187 cases (+17) (15 deaths)

Douglas – 3,293 cases (+14) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 3,734 cases (+18) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,856 cases (+47) (87 deaths)

Florence - 410 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,016 cases (+33) (70 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Forest - 890 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,282 cases (+19) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,470 cases (+11) (10 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,427 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,731 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Iron - 435 cases (+1) (19 deaths) (+1)

Jackson - 2,472 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,088 cases (+22) (61 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 2,688 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Kenosha – 13,386 cases (+276) (243 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee – 2,188 cases (+16) (25 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 10,817 cases (+42) (64 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,297 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,851 cases (+11) (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,658 cases (+6) (50 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 6,508 cases (+17) (55 deaths)

Marathon – 12,629 cases (+68) (163 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 3,710 cases (+13) (51 deaths)

Marquette – 1,203 cases (+5) (20 deaths)

Menominee - 759 cases (+9) (10 deaths)

Milwaukee – 89,612 (+455) (1,002 deaths) (+7)

Monroe – 3,731 cases (+19) (26 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 3,992 cases (+13) (41 deaths)

Oneida - 2,964 cases (+8) (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 17,224 cases (+78) (164 deaths)

Ozaukee - 6,813 cases (+83) (59 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 733 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Pierce – 3,219 cases (+101) (30 deaths)

Polk – 3,304 cases (+26) (29 deaths)

Portage – 5,836 cases (+17) (54 deaths)

Price – 987 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Racine – 18,765 cases (+129) (269 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 1,174 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Rock – 12,941 cases (+94) (125 deaths) (+3)

Rusk - 1,168 cases (+6) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,766 cases (+6) (31 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Sawyer - 1,298 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,328 cases (+8) (62 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 11,921 cases (+21) (96 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,731 cases (+27) (32 deaths)

Taylor - 1,666 cases (+6) (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,132 cases (+9) (31 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,638 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Vilas - 1,758 cases (+20) (28 deaths) (+1)

Walworth – 8,203 cases (+85) (106 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,112 cases (+8) (15 deaths)

Washington – 12,524 cases (+100) (105 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 36,793 cases (+258) (376 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 4,339 cases (+14) (100 deaths)

Waushara – 1,973 cases (+11) (23 deaths) (+3)

Winnebago – 15,780 cases (+36) (163 deaths) (+4)

Wood – 5,991 cases (+28) (60 deaths) (+5)

