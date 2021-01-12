DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Update: 52-year-old Kevin Loftus of Eau Claire didn’t make it hard for the FBI to find him.

Tuesday, he’s charged with two federal misdemeanors.

“Even if you’ve left DC, agents from our local field offices will be knocking on your door if we find out that you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol,” said Steven D’Antuono, head of the FBI Washington Field Office.

Kevin Loftus, whose most recent address is the Westgate Motel in Eau Claire, got one of those door knocks when he was arrested Tuesday morning.

The charges include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

His arrest is one of more than 70 linked to last week’s DC riot.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says during the next few days and weeks the arrest numbers will climb.

“We are going to have I believe hundreds of criminal cases both filed with our local courts and through the federal court system,” said acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin.

The FBI says it’s received more than 100,000 pieces of digital media evidence, including a Facebook picture it says Loftus posted writing “One of 700 inside” and “That’s right some of us are in it to win it.”

Charging documents claim in another social media post, Loftus identifies himself as being “wanted by the FBI for illegal entry.”

No matter the severity of the crime, the DOJ says justice will be served.

“Regardless if it was just a trespass in the Capitol or if someone planted a pipe bomb-- you will be charged and you will be found,” Sherwin explained.

The acting U.S. Attorney says this will be a long-term investigation, but the department is up for the challenge.

Loftus was allowed to leave the courthouse Tuesday.

While awaiting trial, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor, limit his travel, is banned from using guns and attending protests in-person.

Loftus will next appear by video in front of a D.C. Court at noon on Friday.

A man has been arrested in Eau Claire in connection to the violence that happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Department of Justice says Kevin Loftus was arrested.

They released a statement that including the events of Jan. 6. They included screenshots in which Loftus admitting on Facebook to being wanted by the FBI for illegal entry.

DOJ Screenshots Loftus active on Facebook regarding the event. (Department of Justice)

On Jan. 9, the FBI conducted an interview of Loftus in Eau Claire in which he admitted to walking inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He also admitted to walking on what he thought was the top floor.

United States District Court Criminal Complaint says he violated; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

United States of America v Kevin Loftus (Department of Justice)

The DOJ says Loftus will make an initial appearance in court on Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. Charges have been filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.