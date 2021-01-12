Advertisement

Eau Claire County considers mask mandate

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The statewide mask mandate is set to expire one week from Tuesday on January 19. If it does not get extended, Eau Claire County might still require you to wear a face covering.

The city, county and health department are proposing an ordinance that would take effect only if a statewide mask requirement is no longer in place. Discussions on the ordinance will start Tuesday afternoon with a joint meeting of the board of health and county administration.

The proposal would apply to everyone 5 and older unless they are exempted for medical or security reasons. The face covering requirements laid out in the ordinance will be similar to state orders that have been in effect since late last summer.

Tuesday afternoon’s meeting is just the beginning of discussions among community leaders who want to hear your thoughts. “We want to hear from the citizens and what their thinking is because that is very important in the final actions that are taken,” said Martha Nieman, an Eau Claire County Board Supervisor in District 17. “From what I have received so far there seems to be no clear majority as far as which way to go from the citizenry anyway.”

The proposed ordinance will require face coverings until June 30, 2021, unless repealed earlier through Eau Claire County board action. For now, the discussion is just beginning, and the city council and county board will not vote on the mask ordinance until early or mid-February. Again, this proposal is only if no other statewide mask requirement is in place.

Click here to see the full ordinance proposal.
Click here to fill out public comment form before Tuesday's meeting.
Click here for a full list of dates for public comment.

