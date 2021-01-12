Minnesota restaurants re-open to in-person dining

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WEAU) -

Minnesota officially re-opened in-person dining services Monday for the first time since mid-November.

However, some restrictions are still in place.

Kaddy’s Kafe in Downtown La Crescent is a regular dining spot for resident Jane Vonderoche and her sisters.

“We come in here and see lots of people we knew from a long time ago,” said Vonderoche.

However, Monday was extra special as she looked forward to the cafe’s re-open to in-person dining.

“I came today because we’ve been waiting for 8 long weeks,” Vonderoche added. “We were really missing our Friday night fish fries, it’s not quite the same when you take it home.”

Minnesota governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday restaurant owners could re-open at 50 percent capacity.

After a rough number of weeks, Kaddy’s owner Lori Kablac says timing couldn’t be better.

“Friday nights were really busy, but the rest of it probably like 30-50 percent of what we normally do,” said Kablac.

Just up the street, Corky’s Pizza owner Troy Nolop was also happy to get some customers right at their open at 11 a.m.

“Some restaurants are able to adapt better than others,” said Nolop. “It was easier for us with carryout pizza but we do a lot of dine-in as well and a lot of events in our event room, so we’re just anxious to getting back to doing those things as well.”

Tables and chairs are set up at least six feet apart with continuous sanitation at each table between patrons, but restaurant owners in La Crescent are just excited to welcome customers back in their doors.

“I’m hoping that it continues as and that people realize Minnesota is back open,” Kablac said. “We had people come in when we were closed wanting to indoor dine because they didn’t know, so I hope they know that we are open.”

“I’ve missed the camaraderie and seeing our friendly people from La Crescent,” said Vonderoche.

“I’m just hopeful that everybody can get back to what they’re doing as we get this virus under control,” added Nolop.

State requirements also include a maximum party of six in restaurants and two seated at a bar.

The mask mandate for Minnesota remains in place, and all bars and restaurants are required to close at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.