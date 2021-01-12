Advertisement

Pablo Foundation pledges largest gift to date for new Children’s Museum

(WEAU)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire has received its largest gift to date, $500,000 from the Pablo Foundation, towards the completion of their new museum. The new museum will be 26,000 square feet and will include new state-of-the-art exhibits, programming, a preschool, and outdoor space.

Pablo Foundation’s Executive Director, MaiVue Xiong comments, “We believe education comes in all forms, from traditional classrooms to learning through play. We are excited to partner with the CMEC to not only build upon its success in creating educational experiences through play, but to extend these types of learning experiences to as many people in our community as possible, regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

CMEC is a leader in serving low to moderate income families. More than 1,400 children from low to moderate income households participate in CMEC’s Play for All membership program. Since the launch of this program in 2015 and because of generous private philanthropy, CMEC gave back $217,482 to the community through subsidizing these Play for All memberships.

MaiVue further comments, “While education is the focal point of the Children’s Museum, we are excited that it will be incorporating other major focus areas of the Foundation, such as health and the arts, into its projects, exhibit, programs, and events.”

“In a short period of time, Pablo Foundation has established itself as a philanthropic leader in our community and we’re so grateful to have this support for our project,” said Michael McHorney, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. McHorney further shared, “The vision and approach of the Pablo Foundation board of directors is inspiring and enhances philanthropy in our community.”

The Children’s Museum project team is currently in design development phase of planning for the project. This work is expected to be completed in spring 2021 with ground breaking to follow in spring or summer.

CMEC has also completed the formation of the project team for the new children’s museum. Lead architect will be Malcolm Holzman of Steinberg Hart. Malcolm’s work is world renowned

and he is viewed as a pioneer in architecture. Steinberg Hart will partner with all local engineers on the planning of the project including Erickson Roed & Associates for structural engineering, MEP Associates for mechanical engineering, and Ayres Associates for civil engineering. Local firm, River Valley Architects, will also provide consultation and support to the project.

As previously announced, Market & Johnson and Hoeft Builders have come together in a joint venture to serve as general contractors for the project. Finally, Jack Rouse Associates and Chicago Scenic Studios will complete the exhibit design and fabrication for the new museum.

While planning of the project continues during the next six months, CMEC will continue focusing on forging new partnerships and building more support across the community – from individuals, volunteers, businesses and foundations.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
DOJ: Man arrested in Eau Claire in connection to violence at the Capitol
The St. Croix County republican party's website includes a message that reads quote “If you...
St.Croix GOP refuses to remove “prepare for war” post
An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Wanted Eau Claire man arrested Tuesday
Officials responded to the incident Tuesday morning.
Truck goes through ice in Rice Lake
Barron County trailer theft suspects
2 arrested after theft of construction trailer, one on the run

Latest News

Emerald ash borer adult with feeding damage to ash leaf. Photo Credit: Photo
Emerald ash borer found in Marshfield
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/13/21)
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update