Plea agreement reached in La Crosse homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The man charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide after a La Crosse bar shooting last summer was in court Monday.

32-year-old Timothy Young of Spring Grove, Minn. is charged in the death of 19-year-old Anthony Fimple.

Fimple was shot and killed while serving as a door host at a downtown La Crosse bar.

Young appeared virtually in court where his attorney announced a plea agreement has been reached in the case.

Both the defendant’s attorney and the victim’s family would like the plea and sentencing hearings to be done in-person.

The case is seeking special permission from the Chief Judge to move forward in-house.

