Advertisement

Plea agreement reached in La Crosse homicide

Timothy Young is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man at a La Crosse bar.
Timothy Young is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man at a La Crosse bar.(La Crosse Police Department)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The man charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide after a La Crosse bar shooting last summer was in court Monday.

32-year-old Timothy Young of Spring Grove, Minn. is charged in the death of 19-year-old Anthony Fimple.

Fimple was shot and killed while serving as a door host at a downtown La Crosse bar.

Young appeared virtually in court where his attorney announced a plea agreement has been reached in the case.

Both the defendant’s attorney and the victim’s family would like the plea and sentencing hearings to be done in-person.

The case is seeking special permission from the Chief Judge to move forward in-house.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Martin Warren
Altoona man charged with child sex crimes
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Officials responded to the incident Tuesday morning.
Truck goes through ice in Rice Lake
An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Wanted Eau Claire man arrested Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (1/12/21)
The city, county and health department are proposing an ordinance that would take effect only...
Eau Claire County considers mask mandate