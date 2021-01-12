Advertisement

St.Croix GOP refuses to remove “prepare for war” post

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST.CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (AP) - A republican group in western Wisconsin is urging its members to prepare for war. Other state republicans have asked the group to take down the online message, but the group is refusing to do so.

The St. Croix County Republican Party’s website includes a message that reads, “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The state Republican Party asked the county group to take the message down, but the county group says it will not. The county party’s chairman, John Kraft says the message went up before pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and he can’t help what inferences democrats draw from it.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Martin Warren
Altoona man charged with child sex crimes
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Officials responded to the incident Tuesday morning.
Truck goes through ice in Rice Lake
An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Wanted Eau Claire man arrested Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (1/12/21)
The city, county and health department are proposing an ordinance that would take effect only...
Eau Claire County considers mask mandate