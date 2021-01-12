St.Croix GOP refuses to remove “prepare for war” post

ST.CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (AP) - A republican group in western Wisconsin is urging its members to prepare for war. Other state republicans have asked the group to take down the online message, but the group is refusing to do so.

The St. Croix County Republican Party’s website includes a message that reads, “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The state Republican Party asked the county group to take the message down, but the county group says it will not. The county party’s chairman, John Kraft says the message went up before pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and he can’t help what inferences democrats draw from it.

