Truck goes through ice in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rice Lake officials responded to e truck that went through the ice Tuesday morning.

Rice Lake Police Department says it was located on the north end of the lake and that the driver was able to exit the vehicle before it submerged under the ice.

Officials want to remind the public that even if you are very experienced with driving out on the ice, please use extra caution if you choose to do so.

Rice Lake officials responded to a call of a truck that went through the ice. (Rice Lake Police Department)

