Advertisement

Truck goes through ice in Rice Lake

Officials responded to the incident Tuesday morning.
Officials responded to the incident Tuesday morning.(Rice Lake Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rice Lake officials responded to e truck that went through the ice Tuesday morning.

Rice Lake Police Department says it was located on the north end of the lake and that the driver was able to exit the vehicle before it submerged under the ice.

Officials want to remind the public that even if you are very experienced with driving out on the ice, please use extra caution if you choose to do so.

Rice Lake officials responded to a call of a truck that went through the ice.
Rice Lake officials responded to a call of a truck that went through the ice.(Rice Lake Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
Martin Warren
Altoona man charged with child sex crimes
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Oshkosh frontline worker has severe allergic reaction to Covid vaccine; recommends people get vaccinated
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection...
Wanted Eau Claire man arrested Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot as he heads to Texas
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (1/12/21)
The city, county and health department are proposing an ordinance that would take effect only...
Eau Claire County considers mask mandate