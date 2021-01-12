Advertisement

Wanted Eau Claire man arrested Tuesday

An warrant was issued for Roger Minck's arrest on Dec. 23, 2020. He is wanted in connection with a death investigation from 2018.(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man who was wanted in connection to a 2018 death investigation has been arrested.

Eau Claire Police Public Information Officer Josh Miller says Roger Minck was arrested Tuesday.

Court records show Roger Minck, 55, has been charged with hiding a corpse, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, burglary of a building or dwelling and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The criminal complaint says the basis for the complaint is a 2018 case in which the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report in the town of Gilmanton for Toby Cleasby.

Minck’s arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 23.

For more information on the case, click here.

